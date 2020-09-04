Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and party’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said that Mirpurkhas and Sanghar districts were badly affected by recent rains, which spoke in volumes for Sindh government’s apathy.

He expressed these views during his visit to the rain and flood- affected areas of Mirpurkhas, Samman Goth, Jarwari, Mirwah Gorchani and Digri, said a statement issued here.

He said he had visited the rain-hit areas during the last two days, and found out that Mirpurkhas and Sanghar districts were the worst-affected.

He said presently half of Sindh province was submerged under rainwater, but the provincial government had not started relief activities as yet. Haleem Adil said thousands of families had become homeless and had taken shelter on roadsides. He said villages were inundated and crops over vast areas had been destroyed. PTI leader urged the deputy commissioners to work honestly to facilitate the people in distress. He demanded the Sindh government immediately send medical and veterinary teams to the affected areas. He said people would get relief from the federal government soon.

The PTI leader said the Sindh governor had announced to distribute 100,000 bags of ration and reconstruct one lakh rain-affected houses. “Now, the prime minister will also announce a special package for those displaced by floods,” he announced. He said it was unfortunate that no provincial minister or advisor had reached the affected areas so far.

“We have started the relief work and given ration bags and tents to the affected people,” the PTI leader said.

He demanded the Sindh government ensure drainage of stagnant water on urgent basis.