ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday informed Nawa-i-Waqt Media Group Managing Director Ms Rameeza Nizami about his cordial relations with her father Dr Majid Nizami (late).

A Supreme Court bench headed by the chief justice was hearing a case of media campaign by the provincial governments to promote their respective agendas on the public money.

During the hearing, Justice Umar Atta Bandial introduced Ms Rameeza to the chief justice of Pakistan when she approached the rostrum in the court, saying that she is daughter of Mr Majid Nizami . The CJP told her, “You don’t know what kind of affable relations I had with Mr Majid Nizami and how much I love him.” Recalling his past, the chief justice said that once he had searched for Mr Nizami his book that the latter did not had earlier.

Ms Rameeza thanked the chief justice, saying, “I am honoured.” She also mentioned the birthday of the media icon and said that his book was a rare copy.

A few days earlier, the chief justice had also mentioned an article ‘Water Bomb’ written by Mr Nizami in 2007 on Kalabagh Dam and directed the government to go through the article.