Islamabad - Taking notice of journalist Zeeshan Butt’s murder, belonging to tehsil Sumbrial of district Sialkot, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday sought a report from inspector general of Punjab police within 24 hours.

According to details, Chief Justice took this notice on the complaint of reporters. Taking notice of the incident, Justice Nisar sought a report from Punjab IG within 24 hours. Chief Justice took notice during hearing of a case on non-payment of salaries to journalists.

Zeeshan Butt was allegedly gunned down by a PML-N UC chairman Imran Cheema a week ago in Union Council Begowala.

He was working on a story about the imposition of a tax on local shopkeepers by the union council. UC Chairman Imran Cheema was reportedly irked by Butt’s investigation. When the journalist realised the situation was grave, he reached out to police for help.

He then called the Sambrial DSP and told him that the UC chairman and his men had been threatening him. He then called District Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich.