Share:

FIA Anti Human Trafficking Cell Lahore on Wednesday arrested four human smugglers.

According to FIA spokesman, human smuggler Ibrar Hussain of Toba Tek Singh received Rs300,000 for Dubai visa while Khurram Shahzad of Sialkot received Rs600,000 for England visa. The third accused, Usman Khalid of Nankana Sahib, received Rs400,000 from a man for sending Turkey while Muhammad Akram of Nankana Sahib received Rs140,000 for visa of Saudi Arabia.

FIRs have been registered against them.