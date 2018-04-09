Share:

MIRPUR - Terming the gross human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir as a challenge to the world conscience, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that the blood and sacrifices of the valiant Kashmiris would not go waste.

Addressing the joint session of the AJK Legislative Assembly and AJK Council in AJK's capital City, Abbasi said the UN Security Council Resolutions provide the real grounds for the resolution of the long-simmering dispute between Pakistan and India and plebiscite was the only answer to the Kashmir issue. "India will have to surrender to the will of the people of Kashmir," he added.

Shahid Haqan Abbasi strongly condemned the gross human rights violations against the unarmed civilian protesters and said the brutalities of the Indian Army find no match, as they even resort to firing over funerals of the martyrs, leading to injuries to over 200 people.

Terming the brutalities an "abortive attempt" to silence the Kashmiris, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the attempts to cut off lines of communications, ban on internet and curfews would not be able to stop the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir from their struggle for their right to self- determination.

Abbasi also expressed grave concern over the restrictions by the Indian Army on the movement of Kashmiri families and feared shortage of food and milk for the infants, and urged the international community to play their part in putting an end to these gross human rights violations.

He said the people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir have been resisting against the illegal occupation of their lands for the past seven decades, despite a clear resolution of the United Nations Security Council that calls for a plebiscite, so as to let them decide their future.

He ,however, regretted that India reneged on its pledge.

The Prime Minister said that despite the unending hostilities and a reign of terror by Indian forces the people of Kashmir have refused to accept the illegal occupation.

"Pakistan has, is, and will continue to extend full political, moral and diplomatic support to its Kashmiri brethren," he said.

The Prime Minister saluted the valiant people of Kashmir for continuing to wage the struggle despite bearing heavy losses to their lives and property.

He said that the people have stood up to the atrocities, extra judicial killings and pellet guns with courage and have proven that they would not yield to such tactics.

He said that immediately after the recent killings of the innocent Kashmiris by the Indian Army Pakistan strongly condemned the incident and demanded of the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to dispatch their fact-finding missions.

He said that he has also asked the United Nations to appoint a Special Envoy for Kashmir.

He said that a special meeting of the Cabinet took up the issue of the killings in Shopian and Anantnag and agreed on observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day on April 6, to raise the issue internationally, besides sending envoys to the world capitals .

He said that the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir were a challenge to the world conscience and added the blood and sacrifices of the valiant Kashmiris would not go waste.

The Prime Minister said that Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was already in the process of apprising the brotherly countries of the continuing barbarities against the Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister during his day-long visit to the Capital Muzaffarabad was accompanied by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer, Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar, Minster for Kashmir Affairs Ch. Barjees Tahir and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, besides President AJK, PM AJK, Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly and senior officials.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that Pakistan would send envoys to six important capitals to apprise the world of brutalities of Indian forces against the unarmed civilians struggling for their right to self-determination.

Talking to the representatives of Hurriyat Conference including Ghulam Muhammad Shafi, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Syed Ejaz Rehmani, Mrs. Shamim Shaal and Ishtiaq Hameed, the Prime Minister reiterated that the people and all political parties would continue to provide moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir cause.

The representatives of the Hurriyat Conference appreciated the stance of the government of Pakistan for highlighting the Human Rights Violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. They stressed that diplomatic efforts needed to be enhanced to sensitise the international community.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the government and people of Pakistan had always supported the implementation of UNSC Resolutions that call for right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

Abbasi said that he and his Cabinet colleagues were at Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

He said that all political parties were united on the Kashmir issue.

"We strongly condemn the brutalities inflicted by Indian Forces on innocent and unarmed people of Kashmir," he said.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan's Foreign Office and its diplomatic missions were propagating for the implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir and pointed that he too highlighted the Kashmir issue in all his meetings at the United Nations and the OIC.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts and sacrifices of Hurriyat Conference for highlighting the human rights violations and for putting up a brave resistance despite the Indian attrocities.

The meeting was attended among others by Foreign Minister Kh. Asif,Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ch. Barjees Tahir, Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer, Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

President AJK, PM AJK, Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly and senior officials were also present on this occasion.