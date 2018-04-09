Share:

LAHORE (PR): As a part of Tax Day celebrations PRA organized a panel discussion on "A taxpaying woman is more vocal and guardian of her rights" at KC University.

The discussion panelist included Dr Mira Phailbus, Nishat Mummunka chairperson (TAAP), Faiqa Mansab(writer) Nighat Dad (Digital rights activist), Mehreen Syed (social activist & model and Feryal Ali Gohar (lead consultant, cultural heritage management plans).

The focus of the discussion was to shed light on the importance of taxation for the fulfillment of women basic rights, the importance of generating awareness leading to a tax prepared society and the significance of women in developing a tax culture in society. The discussion was a part of a 10 day long Tax Day annual celebrations.

PRA happens to celebrate Tax Day on April 10th since 2016 and has made it an official part of its annual schedule as it considers this day as the most important part of its manifesto.

PRA chairperson Dr Raheal Ahmed Siddiqui in his opens remarks praised the way women have been working in the society and have brought about a major change in the working environment on the workplace.

He also paid tribute to women by saying, women have been contributing in this world since day one and we cannot thank them any less than what they have given.