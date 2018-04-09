Share:

SIALKOT-Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken a suo-moto notice of the brutal murder of Sambrial-based journalist Zeeshan Ashraf Butt.

According to the media reports, the chief justice has sought a report from District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan within 24 hours.

On the other hand, a large number of the journalists staged a demonstration and sit-in at Sialkot Kutchery against the brutal killing of Zeeshan and police's failure in arresting the influential accused. The journalists' protest entered eighth consecutive day in Sialkot.

The journalists from Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Uggoki, Begowala, Wazirabad, Chawinda, Badiana, Pasrur, Zafarwal and surrounding areas gathered Sialkot, and expressed their unity and complete solidarity with the family of the slain journalist.

The protesting journalists also marched on the main inter-city roads. They were wearing black arm bandages, carrying banners and placards and chanting anti-government and anti-police slogans.

They participated in the sit-in at Kutchery Chowk Sialkot under the auspices of Sialkot Press Club. The protesting journalists unanimously passed several condemnation resolutions, demanding early arrest of the accused.

Senior journalists strongly criticised the Sialkot police for its failure in arresting the influential accused despite the passage of eight consecutive days. They announced daily protest at Sialkot city's congested Kutchery Chowk till the arrest of the accused.

On March 27,2018, Imran Aslam Cheema, PML-N-backed chairman of Union Council Begowala, had shot dead Zeeshan Ashraf Butt after a minor dispute in Begowala.

Meanwhile, District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich visited the house of Zeeshan Ashraf and hailed the professional services of the slain journalist and deeply condoled with the grieved family. She prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. She expressed complete solidarity with the protesting journalists' community.

On the other side, a labourer allegedly shot dead his former wife Majeeda Bibi and their son Abdul Waheed over a domestic dispute in Daska city's congested Younasabad locality on Tuesday.

Daska City police registered accused Abdul Hameed and his brother Abdul Lateef with no arrest. Police have registered a case on the report of his daughter Sofia Shehzadi who told the police that her father Abdul Hameed and her uncle Abdul Latif shot dead her mother and brother over a domestic dispute at their house on Tuesday in Daska and fled away.

The mother and son were laid to rest in their native graveyard in Daska city. A larger number of the people attended their funeral.

Hunger strike against murder of journalist

KASUR-Local journalists set up a hunger strike camp on Wednesday against the murder of Zeeshan Butt, Nawa-i-Waqt correspondent at Sambrial.

On the occasion, mediamen including Kasur Press Club president Javed Mehr, chairman Ajmal Shad general secretary Saleem Anjum Baloch said that the murder of Zeeshan Butt was an attempt to suppress the voice of truth. They demanded the police high-ups thorough investigation into the murder of the journalist. They also demanded stern action against his murderers. "We will continue the hunger strike until the suspects in the case are arrested," they maintained.

ROBBED

Citizens were robbed of cash and other valuables in separate incidents occurred in different areas of Kasur City and suburbs. According to police sources, two dacoits intercepted a motorbike namely Zahid and robbed him of Rs50,000. In Rehmanpura Changa Manga, thieves stole eight batteries worth Rs250,000 from a tower of a cellular phone company.

On the other hand, Qudratullah told the Phoolnagar police that he had established a parking stand on Balloki Road. He alleged that suspect Yaseen came to his parking stand's office in his absence and stole cash and other valuables.

INJURED

Three persons were injured in different incidents of violence and road accidents.

Councillor Yahya Kaukab told Khuddian Khas police that he, along with his friends, was at his dera when his rivals came and opened fire at them. Resultantly, one of his friends Shafqat sustained critical injuries and was shifted to hospital.

A teacher namely Faraz submitted an application to Pattoki Saddr police that he forbade his colleague at Govt Dhalwant School, Chak 7 from beating students at which he thrashed him. Police registered a case.

While a motorcyclist was injured after the motorbike he was travelling on was hit by a bus near Mandi Morr, Khuddian Khas. Police were investigating.