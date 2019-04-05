Share:

KARACHI - Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and said: “Laying the foundation of a university for Hyderabad in Islamabad was an act of mocking the people of Sindh.”

In a statement issued here, the Advisor said, “Among many of his zany undertakings this was perhaps the most irresponsible.” He that those who could not turned the Prime Minister House into a university as pledged were now taking about establishing a university in Hyderabad. He said that Prime Minister should first tell the people about the approval of the charter of university that had to be built in Islamabad.

Wahab said that the Prime Minister had not taken approval from the provincial government about establishing a university in Hyderabad. He asked: “What was the basic reason that prompted Imran Khan to lay the foundation of a university meant for Hyderabad at the Prime Minister’s House?” “Was he afraid of facing the people of Sindh?” the Advisor questioned.

The Advisor said that Pakistan Peoples Party had this privilege of establishing more universities in the country than any other political party. He said that to establish a university in Hyderabad without any legislation was unlawful. Also, to draft the charter of a university in the absence of Chairman Higher Education Commission was also questionable, he added.

The Advisor said that after the passage of 18th constitutional amendment the matters related to the universities had been designated as the provincial subject and the Federal government had nothing to do with it. He said that the Federal government should not take any decision bypassing rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, the Advisor expressed his gratitude to the people for turning up in ‘large number’ to attend the public occasion held to pay reverence to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on the occasion of his 40th death anniversary. Wahab said that such a huge turnout of people who came from every nook and corner of the country itself demonstrated the trust of the people of the country on the PPP and its leadership.