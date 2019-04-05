Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority’s board on Thursday restored section 20 of the federal government allocation of accommodation rules to allow family transfers of the government residencies for its employees.

According to the said section, family member of any CDA employee if entitled is allowed to get transfer the allocation of an official residence on his/her name in case of the retirement or death of previous allottee.

The said section was amended by former member administration Yasir Pirzada.

and barred family transfers of government accommodations while sighting scarcity of such houses as the reason behind the decision.

A matter related to the resolution of a standoff between CDA and Ministry of Law over the appointment of the new Legal Advisor CDA was deferred.

Earlier, Ministry of Law had purposed the name of Shahid Naseem Gondal Advocate, who contested the general elections on the ticket of PTI from district Mandi Bahudin for new legal advisor but CDA declined to accept his nomination.

Chairman CDA wrote a letter in this regard to the ministry and purposed three names of authority’s own choice for the office of the legal advisor. Now, the Ministry of Interior has directed CDA to withdraw its letter and appoint him as the legal advisor and the whole matter was placed before the CDA board for further deliberation and a final decision.