Share:

LAHORE - District Football Association (DFA) Sheikhupura team defeated Model Town Society team by 2-0 in the TB Awareness exhibition football match here at Model Town C Block ground.

From DFA Sheikhupura, Avra played exceptionally and converted both the goals and he was ably assisted by Talha Afzal, who kept on giving very good passes to the goal-scorer. The first goal was scored in the first half while in the dying moment of the match, the second was struck the same player to steer DFA Sheikhupura to victory.

DFA Sheikhupura has been making extra efforts to produce quality footballers and providing them better opportunities to excel at higher level. They have many emerging stars including, Talha Afzal and Ali Afzal, who have potential and can win laurels for Pakistan. Later, chief guest Health Minister Yasmin Rashid gave away trophies and medals to the winners at Alhamra Auditorium.