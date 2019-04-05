Share:

LAHORE - FIFA member associations committee met on Thursday in Zurich, where Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) issue was discussed at length.

According to reliable sources, the FIFA MA committee said that due the complex situation in Pakistan football created as a consequence of the elections held by Supreme Court of Pakistan, it had decided to send a joint FIFA/AFC mission to Pakistan to meet all the stakeholders and assess the situation and based on that will try to find out a way forward for Pakistan football. The sources said that AFC, in a letter through its general secretary, has already rejected the elections held under Supreme Court and the body of PFF formed as a consequence. “AFC recognises Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat as PFF President till March 2020 as per FIFA executive committee decision,” the sources added.