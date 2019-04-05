Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the state-of-the-art Metal Craft Artisans Village near Kot Abdul Malik at Sheikhupura Road, on Thursday.

This village is constructed on the land of 4 acres costing Rs 180 million and 34 workshops for artisans have also been made in the village. These workshops were allotted to artisans through transparent balloting in the presence of Provincial Minister for Industries.

Vast area and big hall has also been built for exhibition of products prepared by artisans. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that PSIC has taken a great initiative by constructing Metal Craft Artisans Village which would help to boost cottage industry. This project will also help to promote regional culture metal art and handicrafts. Excellent opportunity to enhance employment is provided to those who work hard to earn the bread and butter for their children, he added.

“Government has provided this facility to highlight the art of the artisans. Purpose of establishing this village is not to collect revenue for the government but to alive the dying art, now it is depend on artisans how they get benefit from this project,” the minister added.

4-acre village costs Rs180m

Aslam said: “Punjab government has evolved an action plan for the revival of cottage industry, every district of Punjab is famous for some kind of art and government has decided to revive the cottage industry in all the districts of Punjab in the next three years. Loans scheme for the promotion of SMEs have also been approved and will be launched soon.”

He said that metal industry would be improved and the name of country will be enlightened by promoting their arts. He said that I will take surprise visit of the village and if any workshop found not functioning, the allotment of it will be cancelled. He said that a display centre has been provided to the artisans and now it is their responsibility to use it properly.

The minister also visited workshops and participated in the process of balloting. MD PSIC briefed about the projects, Secretary Industries, officers of the PSIC and artisans attended the ceremony.

International labs

to test packed food

A special committee of the Punjab Assembly decided on Thursday to get tested from international laboratories in future all packed food in Punjab. Minister for Law Basharat Raja, who presided over the meeting, said that it was one of top priorities of PTI’s government to eliminate adulterated and unsafe edibles available in market. He directed the concerned authorities to take solid steps to stop preparation, packing and sale of contaminated food items in the province.

He was for devising an effective digital Citizen’s Feedback System to stop such malpractices. He also called for launching a comprehensive awareness campaign to involve the common public in making the society free from impure food.

The meeting was attended among others by the Members of Punjab Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Samiullah Khan, Khwaja Salman Rafiq, Ms Zainab Umair, Secretary Food Punjab, DG Punjab Food Authority and other officers.