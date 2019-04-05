Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday condemned the raid by the National Accountability Bureau at Shehbaz Sharif’s residence, terming it “yet another authoritarian and undemocratic move by the government.”

In a Twitter post, Bilawal said his party “doesn’t oppose accountability but opposes political vendettas in the name of accountability.”

“If leader of the opposition @CMShehbaz’s home has been raided by NAB without a warrant then it is highly condemnable. PPP doesn’t oppose accountability but we oppose political vendettas in the name of accountability. Yet another authoritarian & undemocratic move by the government,” he wrote.

If leader of the opposition @CMShehbaz’s home has been raided by NAB without a warrant then it is highly condemnable. PPP doesn’t oppose accountability but we oppose political vendettas in the name of accountability. Yet another authoritarian & undemocratic move by the government — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 5, 2019

A NAB team earlier today conducted a raid at 96-H Model Town, the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

A press release by NAB said its team had gone to the residence to arrest Hamza Shehbaz on the basis of evidence against him in the assets beyond means and alleged money laundering case.

NAB officials had gone to the residence with an arrest warrant and the Supreme Court had stated that the accountability bureau did not require to inform any accused prior to arresting them, the press release added.