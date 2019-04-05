Share:

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan on Thursday served a defamation notice worth Rs100 million to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA over claims that the CPO took Rs0.5 million as bribes from SHOs to appoint them in police stations of their choice and collected Rs0.3 million as extortion from them.

Under Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002, the CPO through Advocate Malik Ghulam Mustafa Kandwal served the notice to PTI MPA Ijaz Khan Jazi.

“On April 2, during workers meeting of PP-18, you (Ijaz Khan Jazi) leveled false and frivolous allegations against my client and used filthy language deliberately and intentionally just to cause damage to the reputation of my client. You also falsely alleged during this meeting that my client takes Rs0.5 million as bribe to appoint SHOs which is totally false and baseless and you have leveled all these allegations without any proof with the intention to defame my client in the department as well as in the general public,” the notice read.

The notice read, “Apart from causing irreparable damage to Abbas Ahsan’s reputation, this (defamation by Ijaz Khan) has caused him severe mental agony, pain and torture,” the notice added.

In a video message that went viral on social media, lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Ijaz Khan Jazi on Monday accused the City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan of appointing the corrupt police officers as station house officers almost in all the police stations and pocketing Rs0.5 million as bribes from each SHO that led to horrible surge in street crime in the city.

The poor law and order situation in the city prevent people from moving on roads and in streets even in day times as the armed gangs of robbers target them whenever they want, he said.

“The SHOs and their subordinates are involved in receiving bribe from the citizens and crime victims, instead of lodging cases against the criminals,” said MPA Ijaz Khan Jazi. He said that as many as 3 blind murders took place in the city whereas the police are still clueless about the whereabouts of the killers. Innocent citizens and crime victims have been running from post to pillar to get justice from police but they are being humiliated by the corrupt police officers, he said.

The PTI MPA said that the CPO and his brigade of SPs and ASPs/SDPOs should control the spike in street crime and to bar the SHOs and their subordinates from taking bribes from innocent citizens or else he would lock down the city along with his voters, supporters and citizens. With sun set in the city, all the police stations turn into trade centers where SHOs sell out justice whereas the CPO and SPs do not bother to pay visits to check the corruption and illegal practices of police officers in the police stations, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been dreaming to create a welfare state and now the time had come to make the dream of the PM true. He said that Imran Khan had advised all the lawmakers, ministers and other party leaders to speak the truth. “Now I am telling the truth that the crime rate in Rawalpindi is up and the CPO and his team is doing nothing to provide protection to the citizens,” said Ijaz Khan Jazi, who has been elected as MPA from PP-18.