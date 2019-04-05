Share:

Islamabad - Indian unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC), Afghan peace process and progress on implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) were discussed on Thursday between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa during a meeting at the PM office.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office. Various important security-related matters were discussed during the meeting.

According to official sources, the Army Chief briefed the Prime Minister about important decisions taken in the 220th Corps Commanders Conference held on Tuesday.

These included regional peace, Indian unprovoked firing and Pakistan Army’s support in implementing NAP.

The meeting gains significance in view of the upcoming visit of US Special Envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad to Pakistan to discuss the Afghan peace process. Both the leaders discussed Pakistan’s strategy regarding the Afghan peace process and the visit of Khalilzad.

The civil-military leadership was in complete harmony over the issues concerning Pakistan. On the issue of unprovoked Indian which resulted in martyrdom of three Pakistani soldiers two days, both the leaders agreed to keep vigilance high till culmination of elections in India.

Prime Minister lauded Pakistan Army efforts in giving befitting response to the Indian security forces in retaliation to the unprovoked firing in which seven Indian soldiers were reportedly killed.

As regards the execution of NAP, both the leaders resolved to implement the NAP conceived in 2015 to root out extremism and terrorism from the society in the letter and spirit. Both the leaders reviewed the roadmap for NAP implementation and the steps taken so far in this regard. Both the leaders expressed satisfaction.

The meeting comes a day after foreign envoys in the capital were informed that the country’s recent counter-terrorism actions were “concrete, verifiable and irreversible”, and will continue until terrorism and extremism was completely eliminated.

As part of strategy Pakistan took key steps under the NAP for complying with the regulations of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force which placed Pakistan on its “grey list” in 2018.

Earlier in February Pakistan had also banned two charities: Jamaatud Dawa and Falah-e- Insaniat Foundation allegedly run by Hafiz Saeed whom India blames for masterminding the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Ends

Meanwhile, Commander Royal Air Force of Oman Air Vice Marshal Matar Ali Matar Al-Obaidani has lauded Pakistan Army’s efforts towards peace and stability in the region.

According to the official sources, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the Commander Royal Air Force of Oman Air Vice Marshal Matar Ali Matar Al-Obaidani at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional situation were discussed, the military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said. It said the Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman lauded the Pakistan Army’s efforts towards peace and stability in the region.

The Royal Air Force of Oman is the air arm of the Armed Forces of Oman. The Sultan of Oman’s Air Force was formed with British personnel and aircraft in March 1959. In 1990, the Sultan of Oman’s Air Force was renamed the Royal Air Force of Oman. The first aircraft were two Scottish Aviation Pioneers transferred from the Royal Air Force. The first armed aircraft was the Percival Provost T52, according to the information available on the media.