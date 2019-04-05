Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) while issuing notices to Government of Punjab and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan upon miscellaneous petition against increasing prices of medicines sought their reply on April 11.

LHC justice Amir Bhatti took up the case for hearing on Friday.

During the course of hearing, court remarked, “Prima Facie , stopping increase in prices of medicines is the responsibility of government”.

Court has rejected the plea of stay order for stopping hike in medicines prices.

Provincial government, provincial drug regulatory authority and drug companies have been made respondents in the petition.

Petitioner took the plea that life saving medicines are already costly and unaffordable.

Pharmaceutical companies have increased the prices of these medicines with the connivance of drug regulatory authority officials and stockiest.

The prices of these medicines have been increased from 9 to 15 per cent.

Petitioner prayed the court that the decision of this self-made increase in medicine prices should be set aside and court should order strict action against drug regulatory authority.