LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday raided Yaqoob Steel Mills on main Sheikhupura road and detected gas theft amounting to Rs 480 million.

The latest raid conducted by a Lahore FIA team was part of the government’s crackdown against gas and electricity theft across the country. The mills owner was stealing gas from the main supply line in connivance with the staff of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited.

Punjab FIA’s Director Muhammad Waqar Abbasi told The Nation that they also registered a case against the mills owners and staff of the SNGPL. “A direct by-pass of two inch diameter was installed with the connivance the SNGPL staff which was directly fitted with 18 inch main supply line,” the officer explained. He said that a loss of Rs 480 million was occurred to the national kitty due to this by pass. The raiding team also sized by pass and other tools from the spot. The Director also said the FIA team raided the steel mills after they received secret information about the gas theft. The accused is said to be habitual offender and he was caught red-handed for stealing gas in 2017.

Gas was being pilfered in connivance with SNGPL staff

The top FIA official described the raid as a major breakthrough and said that several special teams of federal agency were constituted to detect gas and electricity theft. “Since the federal government has ordered a full-fledged crackdown to control gas and electricity theft in the country, the FIA officers are conducting raids on a daily basis to unearth theft and arrest the accused persons,” says Waqar Abbasi.

According to officials, the owner of Yaqoob Steel Mills was also arrested on the charges of gas theft. A team of Lahore FIA headed by headed by Fayyaz Hamid conducted a raid at Yaqoob Steel Mills , Main Sheikhupura Road and arrested the suspect after detecting huge gas theft.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Waqar Abbasi directed the FIA officers to intensify crackdown against gas and electricity theft in order to bring the culprits to justice. The officer also appealed to the public to pinpoint gas and electricity theft to minimize losses to the national exchequer. He also appreciated the efforts of FIA officers for conducting a successful raid at the steel mills and capturing the owner. The FIA launched investigation into the mega theft case after registering a case against the owner and some staff members of the SNGPL.