ISLAMABAD - Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Thursday adjourned hearing on a reference for an indefinite time against Justice Farukh Irfan of Lahore High Court (LHC) pertaining to alleged misconduct.

A larger bench of SJC headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the complaint in open court against the judge of LHC.

Justice Irfan’s counsel Hamid Khan prayed the court to avoid any action against his client till a final decision on reference.

Justice Alam observed that proceedings of SJC were not going to be concluded early and it was not appropriate to suspend it at this stage.

Hamid Khan pleaded that statements of witnesses had been recorded. There was a precedent to stop the proceedings of SJC in former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry case. The bench remarked that it would issue an appropriate order after viewing the request.

Justice Munib Akhter said, “If it would be an appropriate request to stop proceedings against accused person under Article 10(A) of the Constitution.”

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the SJC had to examine this as well that action against the accused would be under criminal, civil law or administrative nature. It would also be seen whether this action could be challenged under Article 184/3 of the Constitution, he said. The SJC, however, adjourned hearing on the complaint due to shortage of time.

It may be mentioned here that Justice Irfan is facing the reference on misconduct after his name surfaced in the list of those having properties abroad in the 2016 Panama Papers leaks.