United States Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday.

Earlier this morning, delegation-level talks between Pakistan and the United States were held at the Foreign Office to discuss progress on the Afghan peace process.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua while the American delegation was headed by Khalilzad.

"Tehmina Janjua held talks with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation on efforts to promote peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan," Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

Khalilzad will also hold separate meetings with the top civil and military leadership during his visit to the country.

A day earlier, the US Afghan peace envoy said relations between the US and Pakistan would not improve until Islamabad reconsiders its policies pertaining to Kabul.