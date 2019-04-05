Share:

Notts County, the world's oldest professional football club has been sold, current owner Alan Hardy announced Thursday.

But Hardy has yet to announce the new owner of the club, currently playing in England's League Two, saying due diligence has to be carried out.

Known as the Magpies, the club was established in 1862.

Notts County, one of the 12 founder members of the English Football League in 1888, hold a Football League record 29 combined promotions and relegations.

In their club history they have played in top tier English football, appearing in several FA Cup finals.

In a statement Hardy said: "I am pleased to confirm I have accepted an offer to purchase Notts County Football Club from a very credible party, who is now undertaking due diligence."

"As expected, there has been a huge level of interest in the club and I am delighted that we are now at an advanced stage with people who I am confident have Notts County's best interests at heart."

"They must be given the time and privacy to carry out their checks properly but, as soon as I can reveal more, I will provide a further update."

Notts County are currently second from bottom in the relegation zone that could see them leaving the League.

In his message to fans Hardy said: "We are very keen to produce a performance on home soil to further reassure supporters that our battle against the drop is far from over."