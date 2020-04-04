Share:

ATTOCK - Hazro Police on Saturday claimed to have resolved two blind murder cases and arrested one accused who is mastermind of both murders while police are on the hunt to arrest other accused including hired assassinators.

District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani told reporters on Saturday that a former councilor Shahnawaz was shot and dead by two assailants on Hazro-Gondal road on September 25, 2019 when he was coming back after visiting a doctor in the limits of Hazro Police station.

While in second incident, the DPO added that a van driver identified as Ehsan Ali was shot dead in Syidan village on December 22, 2019 when he was going to his house.

The DPO said that police utilising mobile technology and traditional methods of investigation came to know that AltafHussain is behind both cold blooded murders.

He said that on the basis of solid evidences, police team picked AltafHussain who during the interrogation confessed that he hired assailants from KP to kill Nawaz over some land dispute and Hussain over his affair with girl he liked. He said that police also recovered a weapon used in second murder incident and were raiding different areas to arrest the accused.

He said that during month of March, police arrested as many as three different gangs of outlaws and arrested their 11 members and recovered looted booty worth Rs20.85 million besides foiling bids to smuggle 7 kilogram opium and 160 kilogram chars from KP to Punjab through Attock.

He further revealed that district Police also nabbed 20 proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases like murder and attempted murders and 21 court offenders and sent them behind bars.