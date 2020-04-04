Share:

ISLAMABAD-The drama follows the story of an innocent young girl, Mushk, who belongs to a conservative family and her life is governed by her strict father. She has been living a sheltered life under the principles made by her father, until she meets Sahiba. Sahiba is a modern and outgoing girl, the stark opposite of Mushk. Jealousy clouds over their friendship as Sahiba ruins Mushk’s relationship with her newfound love Irtiza, as well as her family. The drama stars Yumna Zaidi, Shahzad Sheikh, Komal Aziz, Gohar Rasheed and the rest of the ensemble cast includes Hina Bayat, Seemi Pasha, Manzoor Qureshi, Farhan Ali Agha, Tara Mehmood, Kiran Haq, Anum Tanveer. Penned down by Maha Malik, the drama has been directed by ace director Siraj ul Haq.