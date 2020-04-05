PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Relief and Rehabilitation Department has introduced a medal of walkthrough gate to contain chances of spread of coronavirus.
The gate introduced at Civil Sacritariat Office here on Saturday would be installed at entry and exit points of offices, plazas and fruits and cattle markets.
A tank containing 7000 liters of water, 35 grams Chlorine and 2.1 litters of methanol would also be installed with the walkthrough gate for sanitization.
The gate is meant to sanitize pedestrians and even cattles and vehicles.
Spokesman for the department said further improvement could be brought in this walkthrough gate model according to requirements.
Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) have jointly prepared a walk-through gate to control corona spread.
The gate was prepared endogenously that has the mechanism of thermal detection, data recording and dispatching faculty, automatic sanitizers and camera.
Automatic spray of passersby would be conducted through the gate that would be installed on important building and spots including Civil Secretariat, Quarantine centers, WSSP, PDA, CM and Local Government secretariat.
Chief Executive Officer WSSP said that more gates on the sane pattern would be manufactured that would help timely detection of corona victims’ besides conserving the resources being utilized to contain corona.