Pakistan has decided to open its Torkham and Chaman border crossings for four days from Monday to allow the exit of Afghan nationals in Pakistan, wishing to go back to their country.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that the step has been taken on a special request of the Afghan government based on humanitarian considerations and to facilitate the Afghan nationals.

The statement further said as a neighbour and in view of fraternal bilateral relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic.