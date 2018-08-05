Share:

PESHAWAR - As many as 18 persons including a woman and three children were killed while 29 others seriously injured when a speedy bus collided with an oil tanker in Lachi area of Kohat on Saturday.

Local sources said that the bus was on its way when it collided with a speedy oil container on Indus Highway near Chehchan village of Kohat.

The rescue teams shifted all injured and dead to Kohat District Headquarters Hospital where some of them were stated to be in critical condition. Some of the victims were trapped beneath the overturned bus which multiplied the number of casualties.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Ilyas told media persons that the bus was heading towards Karachi from Buner. He said that the incident occurred due to over speeding. He informed that all the injured had been shifted to DHQ Kohat where they would be provided best possible treatment.