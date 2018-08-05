Share:

PESHAWAR - The Awami National Party’s losing candidate Pervez Ahmad Khan on Saturday moved the Peshawar High Court for vote recount in PK-61 (Nowshera-I), where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s ex-chief minister Pervez Khattak had won the elections.

The petitioner said that his rival candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pervez Khattak, has been declared a winner by securing 20,000 votes from the constituency, which is beyond the facts.

Filing the petition through his lawyer Mian Azizuddin Kakakhel, Khan said that the polling agents were sent out of the room when the counting began. Not only this, Form-45 has also not been given to them, the petitioner added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, Returning Officer Nowshera and others have been made parties in the petition. The Awami National Party’s losing candidate said that more than 4,000 votes have been rejected in the constituency. Therefore, a vote recount should be ordered in the constituency, he demanded though his petition. Awami National Party’s Pervez Ahmad Khan had secured more than 16,000 votes.