LAHORE - Harris Qasim of Punjab Squash has won the Hong Kong Junior under 17 squash title in Hong Kong. According to information made available here, Harris Qasim beat Korean player Lee Min Woo 11/5, 11/3 and 11/9 in a very well-contested match. According to Punjab Squash Association secretary Sheraz Saleem, the Association sponsored three junior players including Uzair Rasheed, Farhan Hashmi and Harris Qasim in the event in which 128 players from Hong Kong, India, Australia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Jorden, Thailand, China, Egypt, Canada, USA, Chinese Tai Pei participated. Before final Harris beat Amir ul Azhar of Malaysia by 3-2 in a very close semifinal. Harris on telephone thanked Punjab Squash Association president Dr Naeem Mukhtar, Secretory Sheraz Saleem, VP Tariq Farooq Rana for their generous support not only sponsoring them but also provide continue support to play abroad.

“I won many junior events in recent years which help me to play good at international level. I am very happy that I won this mega junior tournament in month of August. I dedicated this tournament to Pakistan,” said Harris.