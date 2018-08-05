Share:

LAHORE - An in-time action by a team of the Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday saved two precious lives of a mother and her child when they were shifted to a public-sector after a lab technician had performed surgery.

According to details, the PHC team raided the Noshab Clinic and Ultrasound Centre at Qaim Bharwan, Shorkot tehsil of district Jhang. It was found that lab technician Muees had performed a C-section, and both mother and child were unstable. Their lives were saved after they were immediately shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shorkot.

Muees is a lab technician, and has a homoeopathic doctor degree, but has been performing different kinds of surgeries. The Centre was closed down, and the matter was brought to the notice of the district administration as well.

On the other hand, the PHC also sealed 77 centres of quacks in different cities. Its teams carried out the action in Faisalabad, Attock, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Jhang, and Sargodha, while being accompanied by officials of the district administration and police.

As per the census, they visited 225 treatment centres, and closed down 77 businesses of quacks, while out of the visited centres, 62 had been closed down by quacks. 14 each quackery outlets were sealed in DG Khan and Jhang, Faisalabad 12, Khanewal 11, and nine in Attock.