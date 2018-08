Share:

islamabad (PR) - Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has paid rich tributes to the martyrs of police force who have sacrificed their lives fighting terrorism in the country.

Former President Zardari in a message on the Police Martyrs’ Day said that the role of police in defeating terrorists has been exemplary and unforgettable. He said that PPP will not leave the victims’ families alone and will be always with them.