LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Ch Shujat Hussain will contest by-poll from NA-65 Talagang (Chakwal), one of the two seats won by his cousin Ch Parvez Elahi in July 25 elections.

It is decided, according a statement issued by PML, in a meeting with former MNA Sardar Mumtaz Tamman who as per accord between Chaudhrys and Tamman was the candidate for the by-poll. However, Tamman forced Ch Shujat to contest NA-65 by-election in his place.

Ch Parvez won elections on two NA seats and one provincial assembly seat. It is expected that he will vacate both NA seats and hold some important assignment in Punjab. His son Moonis Elahi is expected to contest from Gujrat seat.

“Ch Shujat should contest NA-65 in my place because it is need of the hour in prevailing scenario,” said Sardar Tamman in a meeting held at Chaudhrys House on Saturday. He emphasised that Ch Shujat’s presence in National Assembly will be greatly helpful in minimising expected government-opposition tussle.

MPA-elect Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Salik Hussain, Rasikh Elahi, Malik Muhammad Amir Khan Tamman, Haji Riaz Awan, Haji Malik Qutub Khan and Shaikh Saeed were present in meeting. Ch Shujat said that in the general election Sardar Mumtaz fully supported Ch Parvez.

Appreciating Sardar Tamman, Ch Parvez Elahi said that he has upheld the glorious traditions of his family for the sake of the country and the nation.