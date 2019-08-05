Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday paid tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Police and their families on Police Martyrs Day.

According to the ISPR, the Army Chief said Pakistan Police has proved to be a strong professional force making phenomenal contributions alongside other security forces in counter terrorism operations.

"Salute to martyrs of Pakistan Police and their families on Police Martyrs Day. Pakistan Police over the years has proved to be a strong professional force. Pakistan Police has made phenomenal contributions alongside other security forces in counter terrorism operations," the ISPR quoted the Army Chief as saying.The nation on Sunday observed Police Martyrs Day to honour the brave police fighters and express solidarity with their families.

The day was observed for the fourth consecutive year on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, the commandant of Frontier Constabulary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who was martyred in a suicide attack on his vehicle on August 4, 2010.