Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has summoned an important Corps Commanders Conference on Tuesday to review the regional security in the wake of Kashmir issue and Indian aggression along LoC.

According to sources, the conference with General Bajwa in the chair will oversee the emerging condition after India resorted to cluster bombing at civilian population of Pakistan.

Moreover, worsening scenario in the held Kashmir will also come under discussion especially after the revoking of Article 370 which granted special status to the occupied valley.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday chaired a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) in Islamabad.

The meeting reviewed ongoing condition at Line of Control and Working Boundary.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Law Minister Mohammad Farogh Naseem, Finance Adviser Dr Hafeez Sheikh, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, DG ISI Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, and senior civil and military officers.

The attendees discussed ongoing scenario in Indian held Kashmir after it was reported that Indian troops might be plotting for massive bloodshed in the occupied valley.