ABBOTTABAD - A mother and her baby were killed instantly under the debris of a house when land sliding eroded a mud house at Loon Pati Banda Peer Khan here Sunday morning.

Owing to heavy land sliding triggered by torrential rains in the area, House of Waheed Khan was buried under the debris of a landslide triggered by torrential rains in the area. Two persons – a mother and an infant were present in the house when it was buried under debris the landslide. Rescue 1122 Abbottabad and locals recovered bodies of Waheed Khan’s wife and his infant from the debris.