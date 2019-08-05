Share:

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Monday has issued production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique to participate in the session.

According to details, the session will begin at 4:00pm today.

It is to be mentioned here that Asif Ali Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Saad Rafique are in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody for the investigation of corruption references against them.

The previous session of the assembly was adjourned on Friday without taking up agenda of the day due to lack of quorum.