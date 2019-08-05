Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan qualified for the quarterfinals of the 3RD Asian U23 Volleyball Championship being played in Myanmar. Pakistan won against Bahrain with a score of 3-0 sets. The first two sets were won with set points 25-21 each, however, the third set was won convincingly with 25-15 points.

Bahrain team was initially played close with Pakistan, but better attacking and blocking made the difference in favour of Pakistan volleyball team. By winning this match, Pakistan has qualified for quarterfinals, as two teams from each group have to qualify for top eight positions. Pakistan has to play one last match in preliminary round against Chinese Taipei, which shall be played today (Monday).

In Sunday’s match against Bahrain, captain Fahad Raza attacked very well, whereas Hamid set the ball skillfully. The team played overall good game. Libero Nadeem gave good account of himself in reception and defence. The match against Chinese Taipei will decide group position of the team in quarterfinals as two teams from group A will join to play again in round robin.

This U23 men team consists of most of the boys under the age of 20 years and with time and more experience, they will bring Pakistan senior team’s level up as some of the boys are very tall and talented. Pakistan has good future in volleyball as a team sport in coming years.