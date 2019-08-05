Share:

SIALKOT/HAFIZABAD/MUZAFFARGARH/ ATTOCK/OKARA/MULTAN-Ceremonies, Quran Khawani, candlelit vigils and collective prayers held to pay glowing tribute to martyrs of the police on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police observed across the country on Sunday.

On the occasion, the Punjab Police renewed the pledge to follow in the footprints of the martyrs in the line of duty.

In Sialkot, police observed Police Martyrs Day with traditional enthusiasm here. A special ceremony was held at Police Lines, in which senior police officials paid rich tribute to the cops who sacrificed their lives for public security. Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Senior police officials, traders, journalists, exporters and a large number of families of the martyrs attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, the provincial minister said that the government is making all out sincere efforts for strengthening e national institutions, which had been weakened for personal gains by successive regimes.

He added that the entire Pakistani nation stands united against terrorism and ready to sacrifice lives for protection of the motherland.

The speakers and guests saluted and paid rich tributes to all e police Shuhada.

The police officers saluted the monument of the police martyrs at Sialkot Police Lines.

In ATTOCK, those who sacrificed their lives for the country and its people will remain alive in our hearts till the doomsday. They sacrificed their today for our tomorrow so how can the nation forget them. The families of the martyrs are honourable and most respectable for the entire nation.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari said while addressing a function held at Police Lines Attock in connection with Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police.

Air Commodore Jahanzeb Khan, SSP Ali Akbar, ASP Waqas Khan, Qazi Ahmad Akbar, Police PRO Tahir Iqbal, Taimoor Khan and families of the martyrs also attended the ceremony.

Yawar Bokhari continued that it is praise worthy that every year this function is arranged to remember the martyrs and their sacrifices. He said it is national obligation to pay homage to police martyrs and honour their families.

The PAC chairman Yawar Abbas Bokhari while paying homage to the police martyrs said that the Punjab govt is making all out efforts to give maximum facilities to the families of the martyrs.

He said that the families of the martyrs will be given facilities as given to the martyrs of other defence forces as police also played a vital role in curbing terrorism and maintaining law and order in the country. He said the government is considering to issue Health Cards to all police personnel and quota for their children would be allotted in private schools and for this purpose negotiations are underway with all quarters concerned. Air Commodore Jahanzeb Khan, mother of DSP Shoukat Shah Shaheed and others also spoke on the occasion and paid rich tributes to the martyrs. Earlier floral wreaths were laid on Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Later gifts were given to the families of the police martyrs. In Hafizabad, Youm-e-Shuhda Police was observed in Hafizabad with unprecedented fervour by the police, traders, ulema, lawyers and members of civil society. The families of martyred policemen were brought to the venue of function where they were given warm welcome and saluted by the smart police contingent.

Fateh Khawani was observed for the martyred policemen and one minute silence was observed to pay homage to the martyres.

MNA Shoukat Ali Bhatti, MPA Mamoon Jaffar Tarar and DPO Sajid Kiani paid rich tributes to the martyred policemen who sacrificed their lives for protecting the citizens.

The DPO assured the families of the martyred cops that the police would continue to give priority for the resolution of their problems and would not spare any pain for their welfare.

Later, gifts were distributed among the dependants of the Shaheeds.

In Muzaffargarh, the martyrs day of police was observed with glowing tribute to the martyrs for their noble deed. The main function of the days was held at District Police Lines.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham Anwar and DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar garlanded the martyrs monument and prayed for eternal peace and rest of the martyrs.

One minute silence was observed and National Anthem was played giving standing ovation.

The video statement of the Punjab IGP for martyrs was played who warmly told that he is part of martyrs families. A national song in honour of Punjab Police was screened to raise enthusiasm and devotion with the country. The widow of constable Abdul Ghaffar sung a beautiful national song which every participant appreciated and the DPO awarded her cash prize.

He paid a tremendous tribute to the police martyrs and saluted for their bravery.

The DC in his speech affirmed that the police martyrs are worth and glory of the nation. He affirmed to resolve all problems of police martyrs families on top priority. The DPO and DC distributed cash and gift to families of 22martyrs.

In Multan, Youme Shuhda Police was observed with fervour and a ceremony was organised to pay rich tribute to police martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to protect the masses here at Police Lines here on Sunday.

The ceremony was chaired by CPO Zubair Dareshak while Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Tariq Ansari, Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Sahu and RPO Muhammad Wasim Khan participated in the ceremony as guest of honour.

A smart contingent of Punjab Police presented guard of honour at martyrs memorial.

On this occasion, the participants patiently heard message from Punjab Inspector General of Punjab Capt (r) Muhammad Arif Nawaz.

A special national song, highlighting the services and sacrifices of police personnel was also presented to pay homage to the “Shuhda”.

A good number of families of the police martyrs were invited to the ceremony who later were presented gifts and bouquets.

In OKARA, Youme Shuhda Police was marked in a befitting way and martyrs were paid glowing tribute.

At a ceremony held to remember the martyrs, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustin said that the nation would ever pay homage to the martyrs of police and other institutions who laid their lives for the protection, security and peace in the country.

Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan and DPO Jahanzeb Nazeer Khan also addressed ceremony held at Police Lines.

On the occasion, speakers showered martyrs of the police and other institutions with praise for laying down their lives for the motherland.

A large number journalists, politicians, Ulema and citizens attended the ceremony. School children, dressed in white and green dresses, sang national songs. The district administration distributed gifts and floral bouquets to 37 families of the police martyrs. They were assured of all out support and cooperation in life by all state departments.