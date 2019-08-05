Share:

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has written a letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ms Bachelet on Indian use of cluster bombs across LOC and Indian forces violence against Kashmiris in IoK.

The letter brings the attention of UN High Commissioner regarding the use of cluster bombs by India on 30th and 31st July 2019 that has targeted civilians in Neelum Valley, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), across the Line of Control (LoC) which is a clear violation of international law.

The letter further mentions that a four-year-old boy is among the four reported casualties of the attack, while at least eleven others were injured.

The Minister further added that the after-effects of this strike raise several concerns for the international community with respect to India regarding its commitments under International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

The letter gives reference to the 2018 Report which highlighted the indiscriminate impact of pellet guns being used in Indian -Occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces.

The Human Rights Minister in her letter has requested the UN Commissioner of Human Rights to immediately take note and act on the new Indian government’s policy of increasing the military action against Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir