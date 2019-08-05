Share:

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said there was a threat of genocide and ethnic cleansing in occupied Kashmir after India's revocation of Article 370.

Qureshi said Pakistan would request and appeal to the United Nations, OIC, friendly countries and human rights organisations not to remain silent on this issue.

India rushed through a presidential decree with abolished the special status granted to occupied Kashmir. Under the decree Articles 370 and 35A would be scrapped.

According to Qureshi, the situation in occupied Kashmir was more serious than before. “We will consult our legal experts and I believe the freedom movement in Kashmir will gain momentum,” he added.

“There are several resolutions of the United Nations Security Council on this and they have accepted this as a disputed territory…Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee had accepted this as a disputed territory,” said the foreign minister.

Qureshi said the move by India showed they no longer had any hope from Kashmiris. “Those Kashmiris who had voted for them in the past have also announced their separation from them.”

The foreign minister stressed that Pakistan like before would continue to support the Kashmiri people and history would prove India’s decision wrong.