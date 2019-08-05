Share:

ISLAMABAD - Outgoing Chinese Deputy Chief of Mission and Chief of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Zhao Lijian made a farewell call on Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik at his residence yesterday.

Zhao LiJian was accompanied by Chunxue Pang who is the newly appointed Chinese Deputy Chief of Mission in Pakistan and Minister of Counsellor.

Senator Malik highly appreciated the services of Lijian in further enhancing and cementing the Sino-Pak friendship and multi-sector cooperation between both the countries.

He said that Lijian worked day and night to enhance the smooth and speedy execution of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects adding that Zhao played an exemplary role in expanding the people-to-people contact.

Senator Malik said that the friendship between Pakistan and China has already entered a new era after the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was initiated by then President Asif Ali Zardari. He wished Lijian good luck for future endeavours.

In return, the outgoing Deputy Chief of Mission Lijian thanked Senator A. Rehman Malik for his continued and sincere cooperation as the then Interior Minister of Pakistan and now as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

He said that Senator Rehman Malik always extended his sincere cooperation to further strengthen the Pakistan China friendship.

He said that Senator Malik and his party PPP role in strengthening Sino-Pak friendship are praiseworthy and exemplary since day first.

On the occasion, Senator A. Rehman Malik welcomed and congratulated the newly appointed Deputy Head of Mission and Minister of Counsellor Chunxue Pang.

He told the newly DCM Chunxue Pang that he and Pakistan People’s Party PPP will continue to extend their cooperation to her while serving in Pakistan.

He said that he and every Pakistani are proud of Sino-Pak friendship as China has always extended timely support to Pakistan in every difficult time.

He thanked China for its strongest support to Pakistan and also commended the unmatched services of Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing.

He said that Pakistan will ensure that China Pakistan Economic Corridor continues to progress with full speed as CPEC is a great bond between China and Pakistan. “This route will benefit both Pakistan and China and the whole region,” he added.