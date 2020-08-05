Share:

ISLAMABAD - Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday had an interactive session on wide ranging issues including security situation in the region, with senior serving and retired military officers.

The COAS met with senior serving and retired military officers at Corps Headquarters Lahore, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

“COAS had an interactive session on wide ranging issues including professional matters, security situation in the region, measures to optimise dividends of peace and stability and also the challenges and opportunities,” said a Press release issued by media wing of the military.

General Jehangir Karamat (Retired), General Ahsan Saleem Hyat (Retired), General Tariq Majid (Retired), General Rashad Mahmood (Retired) and General Raheel Sharif (Retired) were also present during the interaction.

At the end of the discussion, the officers shared suggestions on different issues and thanked the Army Chief for his visit and candid discussion. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, Commander Lahore Corps, said the ISPR.

Egypt’s Ambassador to Pakistan calls on General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistani military has been facing challenges on the national security front amid neighbouring country’s support to the country’s enemies. Besides that Army’s counter-insurgency campaign continues in the bordering areas with Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Mr Tarek Mohamed Dahroug, Egypt’s Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan Army’s media wing, during the meeting matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various fields were discussed. The two expressed satisfaction on trajectory of bilateral relations between both brotherly countries. The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.