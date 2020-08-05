Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has disposed of 4616 cases related to enforced disappearance from different parts of country according to the monthly progress report released by the body for the month of July 30, 2020. A total number of 6686 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission till June this year. The commission members in a joint effort successfully disposed of 4616 cases of different areas. The Missing Persons Commission will resume its hearings soon after review of lockdown policies announced by federal government and provincial governments.