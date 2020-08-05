Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has asked the National Child Commissioner (NCC) to prepare a study report on cyber crime against children and suggest plan of action by taking on board FIA, Ministry of IT and other stake holders.

He was chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on special initiatives. Senior Adviser Law Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar briefed the Federal Ombudsman on progress of prison reforms initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 6 quarterly progress reports had been submitted in the Supreme Court and seventh report was in progress. He said the Sindh government had repealed the outdated prison laws and improved their parole system to control overcrowding in jails, whereas other three provinces were in working process.

The Ombudsman asked the concerned authorities to finalize automation system of all jails with all criminal justice departments at the earliest and show more progress on missing facilities in jails as proper sitting arrangements of inmates’ visitors, provision of clean drinking water and sufficient number of toilets.

He said filling of vacant posts of doctors and paramedical staff in jails should be ensured at the earliest. He also directed the authorities concerned to speed up construction of jail in Islamabad and get its monthly progress report from the Ministry of Interior.

The Ombudsman directed to finalize the 7th quarterly implementation report by 15th August.