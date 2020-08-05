Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet has approved a new political map of Pakistan, in which Occupied Kashmir has been shown as part of Pakistan’s territory.

The federal cabinet meeting held here yesterday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair approved the new political map of Pakistan.

According to cabinet members, the newly approved map of Pakistan will also be presented in United Nations Organizations, in which Pakistan has shown Occupied Kashmir as part of Pakistan.

The cabinet held discussions on 13-point agenda in which various points were granted approval.

The federal cabinet unanimously approved the new political map of Pakistan and also grant approval to the restructuring of Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority.

The federal cabinet also approved appointment of Seema Kamaal as Deputy Governor State Bank.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while congratulating the federal cabinet on the new political map of Pakistan vowed that, one day, this will be the permanent map of Pakistan. He resolved that Kashmir belongs to Pakistan and will remain a part and territory of Pakistan.

The cabinet was briefed on National Information Technology Board and outstanding payments of media houses.

It was also briefed on the distribution of gas projects, economic developments and economic indicators of the country.

The federal cabinet also approved appointment of CEO USF Company working under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Technology.

The federal cabinet also approved appointment of Chairman of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources while licenses regarding RPT licenses of Pakistan International Airlines, Aerial Work and chartered license were also issued.

Approval for Pakistan Global Institute Rawat was also made during the meeting.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar briefed the federal cabinet on the overall economic situation of the country stating that a radical increase has been made in exports of Pakistan. He also added that despite multiple challenges and economic challenges, an increase up to seven percent has been observed in remittances in the country.

The minister said that India has been facing economic challenges on account of exports and foreign remittances

He said that on account of positive economic policies, the economic situation of the country is moving upward.

The prime minister on positive economic indicators expressed his pleasure stating that overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of Pakistan economy and supporting the country with remittances amidst the prevailing situation of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns all over the world.

On the prevailing status of reforms in various government departments, the prime minister expressed his resentment on the status of progress. The cabinet ministers also underlined that there are no evidences of reforms witnessed in Pakistan Railways and PIA.

Questions were raised on the overburdened staff of 60,000 employees in Pakistan Railways. The cabinet approved to reopen hotels industry in the country.

The prime minister said that people associated with the industry of wedding halls, hotels and restaurants are sending letters to allow these sectors to do businesses following the reduction in coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister and cabinet showed dissatisfaction over the briefing of Advisor on Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussein.

The federal cabinet members raised questions over Dr. Ishrat Hussein’s progress stating that the PTI government is voicing for reforms in all state institutions and government departments since the very first day but any substantial progress has not been made in this sector.

The prime minister asked Dr Ishrat Hussein that two years have passed but they have yet to witness reforms progress in the country.

The federal cabinet also decided to lift ban in gas schemes and various schemes of worth 300 million rupees were approved in this regard.

The federal cabinet was also briefed on tax record of citizens by FBR officials. The federal cabinet decided to put record of all the Pakistani citizens on portal. The prime minister in this regard also instructed FBR officials to make portal on priority.

In this regard, tax record of cabinet members, parliament members, and business community will be put on portal while details of tax depositors will also be made available on the portal.

Prime Minister Imran was also briefed about the preparations to observe the Kashmir Exploitation Day.

The cabinet members stated that the Indian government is illegally making attempts to alter the constitutional status of Kashmir.

Pakistan will continue support for people of Kashmir at diplomatic and political forums.

The federal cabinet was also briefed on the overall prevailing situation of coronavirus pandemic in the country and the federal cabinet expressed satisfaction over the reduced cases of Covid-19 in the country.