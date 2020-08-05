Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has demanded United Nations to take action for self-determination of

people living in Indian occupied Kashmir.

In a message on Youm-e-Istehsal, the PML-N leader said that not giving Kashmiris their democratic and legal rights is against the Charter of UN. Indian atrocities cannot hold back Kashmiris from freedom movement, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would not conquer the aspirations of people of the bleeding valley.

In his message in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal, he said the world community should use its leverage on the apartheid state of India to end the one year long siege and give access to the international human rights monitors in the occupied territory. The PPP leader said the silence maintained by the international community over Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K had raised the concerns of human rights activists worldwide.

He urged that the world should wake up from slumber and force India to lift the siege by allowing free exercise of right to self-determination to Kashmiri people.