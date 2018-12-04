Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Czech Republic is a growing economy and is on its way in becoming a strong member of the European Union. It is widely considered as an attractive location for Foreign Investors and exporters, those who are interested in availing new opportunities outside Western Europe. The Czech Republic is taking measures for the promotion of commercial ties between Pakistan and Czech Republic and for this purpose is organizing many high level visits. The Chargé d’ Affaires of the Czech Republic Jaroslava Bobková hosted a reception at her residence in Islamabad, to introduce the new Commercial Counsellor Michal Bobek.

The event was attended by ambassadors, diplomats and the business community from all across the country including the Czech Honorary Counsellor in Lahore Dr Kamal Monnoo, Asad Saifullah Khan Honorary Consul General in Peshawar. President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahmed Hassan Mughal, Senior Vice President of ICCI Rafat Farid, the president of the diplomatic committee Khalid Malik stayed for a while and left for the other two receptions which were held on the same day just after an hour. Most of the participants had to attend the Thai and UAE receptions.

On the occasion people discussed various national and international issues. Afghan diplomat Ahmed Mukhtar Nazar welcomed the letter by US President Donald Trump to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to support a peace dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban and, he was very hopeful that this peace initiative would be successful in bringing prolific outcomes because peace in Afghanistan is vital not only for Pakistan and Afghanistan but also for the entire region. While referring to the next Afghanistan ambassador he informed that Atif Mashal would be the new ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan and will join within the next two weeks. He has tactile experience in management and leadership and has served as Senior Communication Advisor at American University of Afghanistan (AUAF), Provincial Coordination and Local Government Administrative Office of the President, and as the Chairman of Afghan Cricket Board. On a lighter note he further said that he will use cricket diplomacy that might ease ties with Pakistan. Mashal took initiative to revive broken ties with Pakistan Cricket board by friendly matches but because of the bomb blast in Kabul the ACB cancelled the friendly T20 matches between both countries. With his extensive experience he will serve in the best manner to promote the peace and friendly ties between the both countries.

The Danish ambassador Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe and Bulgarian Ambassador Roumen Pirontchev exchanged views. While talking, the Danish ambassador said that the trade volume between Denmark and Pakistan is improving and will further improve in the time to come. The Bulgarian ambassador is also putting his full efforts in promoting Bulgaria and Pakistan’s relations in trade. Syrian head of mission Radwan Loutfi was also present at the event; he is serving in Pakistan since three years. He said that Syria is grateful to Pakistan for its support and the Syrian Government is playing an active role in promoting peace in the region. We gained almost 70 per cent area of the Syrian land and still25 % is with the Kurds and 5 per cent area is in the control of religious extremists.

Jaroslava Bobková who recently married Michal Bobek welcomed her husband in a short speech. She said that the previous economic counsellor Luboslav Mazurek has left Pakistan after serving for four years. She expressed hope that together they will explore further possibilities of cooperation to enhance the ties between Pakistan and Czech Republic. Michal Bobek is a very dynamic, optimistic and an intellectual man. He interacted with the guests in a very warm and friendly manner which reflects that he is keen to boost ties with Pakistani people .He thanked all his colleagues for supporting him. He admired the trade volume in the last two years and hoped to find new avenue to promote business connection between Czech Republic and Pakistan and will arrange government level visits as well as people to people contact. He welcomed Czech companies to invest in Pakistan. In the Ease of Doing Business the Czech Republic ranked 30th, out of 190 countries. Pakistan should take measures to promote export with the Czech Republic. The 9th round of Pakistan-Czech Republic bilateral political consultations is scheduled to be held in Prague in 2019.

–The writer is a freelance contributor.

Islamabad: Chargé d’ Affaires of the Czech Republic Jaroslava Bobková, Commercial

Counsellor Michal Bobek, Czech Honorary Counsellor in Lahore Dr Kamal Monnoo

and Zafar Bakhtawari at a reception held by Jaroslava Bobková to introduce the new

commercial counsellor.