LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has restrained the police from harassing people through e-challans.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Ameen, hearing the petition of Afzal Hussain, remarked the situation will improve within a week if police starts perform its duties.

The court was informed that law does not require impounding a vehicle at night if it has been e-challaned. The counsel for the petitioner said that Dolphin police were catching such vehicles and committing them to police station apart from causing harassment to citizens sitting therein. He said the Safe City Authority was a monitoring body and recovery of challan amount was beyond its jurisdiction but the Dolphins were carrying out impounding of vehicles on its direction. Lahore CCPO B.A. Nasir also appeared before the court. The judge remarked in course of proceedings that during the British rule, the entire subcontinent was effectively controlled only through 400 magistrates and SHOs. He said that police can also deliver within a week if they duly perform their duties. The judge said the police began checking vehicles entering the city from Islamabad and Rawalpindi without caring for the fact that “our sisters and daughters are sitting therein”.

LHC allows exclusion of name of ex-MNA from ECL

Justice Masood Jahangir of Lahore High Court Tuesday allowed exclusion of name of former PML-N MNA Sheikh Waseem from the Exit Control List. The petitioner who was earlier sentenced to one month imprisonment and fine for speaking derogatorily against the judiciary contended before the court that he had completed the sentence therefore his name may be lifted from the ECL earlier placed on the order of the court. He said he had written to the Interior Ministry from getting his name of out of the list but the plea was not granted.