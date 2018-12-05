Share:

ISLAMABAD - Telenor Group President and Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke heading a four-member delegation called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday.

Brekke briefed the foreign minister regarding Telenor Group’s investment in Pakistan and its popular products like Easy Paisa and Khushal Zamindar. Deliberating on Telenor’s future investment plans, he said that technology was being used to provide financial platform to the consumers at their fingertips. The foreign minister appreciated Telenor’s $3.5 billion investment in Pakistan and its innovative approach in providing diverse services to its customer base.