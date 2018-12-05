Share:

QUETTA: Death toll in Turbat gas cylinder explosion climbed to eight as another child succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday. The deceased was under treatment at a private hospital of Karachi where despite all-out efforts of the doctors he breathed his last. On November 28, a child was killed and 20 people suffered injuries after the gas cylinder exploded in a shop near Turbat Park Hotel. The explosion sparked a blaze engulfing a school van parked nearby. The fire engulfed at least 21 people, including the students who were returning from school.– INP

A child died on the spot while 20 others were injured who were shifted to local hospital where the critically injured people were referred to Karachi and eight people, mostly children, have expired till now.