MIRPURKHAS - Following the directives of DIG Mirpurkhas, four cops of Shadi Palli police station were booked over killing a man in police custody. After the registration of case the cops include Shadi Palli police station SHO, ASI, head constable and constable, the protesters belong to taluka Pithoro called off their sit-in protest outside the DIG office Mirpurkhas and took the body of the deceased Kanbho Shar who had been killed in Shadi Palli police station two days ago. Report said that on Wednesday night Moula Bux Shar, brother of the deceased Kanbho Shar, lodged murder and kidnapping case under section 302, 365-A, 34 PPC and 6/7 Anti Terrorism Act against SHO Shadi Palli police station Aziz Sanhro, ASI Hoath Khan Kapri, head constable Mahadeo Meghwar and constable Abdul Sattar. Complainant alleged that above accused police officials kidnapped his brother about seven days ago and kept him in illegal confinement and tortured him to death. Above four police officials were suspended without any delay by the DIG police Mirpurkhas. They were missing from Shadi Palli after registration of the case against them.