Share:

KARACHI - Degrees will be conferred on the graduating batch of 926 students of IBA, including 673 undergraduates from six programs, 252 postgraduates from eight programs, and one PhD candidate. Eighty percent of the institute’s current graduating batch has attained employment of their choice within 3 months of graduation. Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will be the chief guest on annual convocation of IBA which will be held on December 7. Sindh Minister for Food and Parliamentary Affairs, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Co-Founder of The Citizens Foundation (TCF) Mushtaq Chhapra will be attending as guests of honour. IBA’s Patron and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is also expected to grace the occasion.